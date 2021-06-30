Advertisement

Dona Jeanne Millward, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Millward was born, October 13, 1943, in Glendale, California. She was retired from Smith-Blair, a member of the American Legion, Salvation Army Auxiliary and The Elks Lodge 399.

Dona was proceeded in death by her husband, Thomas Millward; her mother and father, Marjorie and Gordon Lodwick and son in love, Scott Millward.

Survivors include her loving companion, Ed Garner of Genoa, Arkansas; three daughters, Bonnie Riley, Tina Johnson both of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Michelle Price of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two sisters, Marguerite Pitchford of Rosburg, Oregon, Marianne Jennings of Glendale, California; twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and a number of loving family members and special friends.

Services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Dr. David Holder officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM.

Burial services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr. Texarkana, TX 75503; Cornerstone Baptist Church for the hearing-impaired sound system, 3900 Union Road Texarkana, AR 71854; Salvation Army Auxiliary 316 Hazel Street, Texarkana, AR 71854.