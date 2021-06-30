Advertisement

Charles Doyle Waddle, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas died Monday, June 28, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Waddle was born February 27, 1944 in Richmond, California to Clarence and Velma Craig Waddle.

Mr. Waddle worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for 34 years with near perfect attendance. He graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School where he was known as Ironman in football. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed baseball, football, track, and basketball. Mr. Waddle loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He was member of Nash First Baptist Church where he was known for cooking fish at the Sunday class gatherings. He was a girls softball coach for 5 years. He loved to travel and loved to gather with family to “pick and grin.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Melton Russ; one brother, Alvin E. Waddle; and four sisters, Velma L. Hern, Ruby Angelsberg, Patsy Wormington, and Shirley Cooper.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia B. Scrivner Waddle; three daughters, Trisha M. White(Shelly), Angela K. Braley and husband Steve, and Krista D. Smith and fiancé John Kleczka; his grandchildren, Alicia Braley, Steven(Bubbie) Braley, Kassy Braley Wright, Matthew Smith, Jon Smith, Kirsten Smith, Brandon White, and Sarah White; one brother-in-law, George Wormington; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, July 2, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Strebeck and Bro. Rex Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.