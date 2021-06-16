Donald Anderson

Advertisement

Donald “Big Daddy” Anderson of Texarkana, Texas passed away from this earthly life on June 15, 2021, at the age of 75. Don was born on March 22, 1946, in Madera, California to Alvin Anderson and Leona Ray and he was the youngest of 11 children.

Don was self-employed all his life. He was the owner of Almost Everything in Texarkana for 25 years.

Don leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Birmingham Anderson; three children, Ray (Mary) Anderson of Fouke, Arkansas, Gregg (Tina) Anderson of Maud, Texas, Sheri (J.D.) Garrett of Fouke, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Anderson of Leary, Texas and Bruce Anderson of Marysville, California; and many other family members and friends.

Don was always a real talker, and he never met a stranger. Don loved to travel, and he and his wife travelled to many countries as well as America. He did not like to be idle.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Rothwell officiating. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.