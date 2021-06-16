Advertisement

Charles R. (Butch) Hughes, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Mr. Hughes was born May 13, 1929, in Nashville, Arkansas. He was a member of Hampton Church of Christ for a number of years. He was retired from the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. He was also retired from the United States Post Office.

Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his wife, Marilynne Hughes and one son, Larry Hughes.

Survivors include one sister, Dell Roberts of Texarkana, Texas; a large number of nieces and nephews and his dog, Honcho.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date.