Donald Butler

Mr. Donald Roy Butler, age 74, of Camden, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 in a Camden nursing home.

Mr. Butler was born April 30, 1946, at Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, F. M. and Nadine Butler.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Sherri and Lynn Burton of Texarkana, Arkansas, one niece, Bekah and her husband Josh Kee of Waldo, Arkansas, one nephew, Jonathan and his wife Jessica Burton of Grapevine, Texas, great-niece Shelby Kee, great-nephew Rhett Kee, and an uncle, Carlos Taylor of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Danny Haflich officiating. Burial will be at Stateline Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 Noon Wednesday until service time.

