Donald Eugene Powell

Advertisement

Donald E. Powell, 59 of Simms, TX passed away September 30, 2021.

Donald was born to Thomas E. & Charlotte Faye Powell in Ardmore, OK on February 4, 1962. He was married to his wife Teresa in 1981 and would celebrate their 40th anniversary this November.

Donald worked at Quality Buildings for 26 years. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, entertaining his grandson, and riding his motorcycle.

Donald is survived by his wife, Teresa; mother and stepfather, Carl and Faye Kinsey of Simms, TX; daughter and son in law, Joshua & Mitzi Jones of Prescott, AR; son Joshua Powell of Simms, TX and grandson Sawyer Jones of Prescott, AR.

Advertisement

Donald was preceded in death by his father Tommy Powell and grandson Hudson Jones.

Visitation will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, TX on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM, followed by funeral services at 2:00; Steve Minter of Rock Creek Baptist Church will be officiating.

Services to be followed by graveside service at Sand Hill Cemetery in Simms, TX.

