Marilyn Strickland

Marilyn Lee Strickland, age 73, of New Boston, Texas, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Strickland was born May 6, 1948, in Converse, Louisiana and was a member of First Baptist Church Nash. She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook. Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker who was devoted to her husband and children. Her children rest in the fact that Marilyn is reunited in Heaven with their daddy, her beloved husband, Larry once again.

Along with her husband, James Larry Strickland, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Frances Fore; and one brother, Jimmy Fore.

Survivors include five children, Leesa Barnhart and husband Steve of Garrison, Texas, Stephanie Worley of New Boston, Texas, Samantha Caddenhead and husband, Jerry of Bryan, Texas, Justin Strickland of New Boston, Texas and Melissa Parry of Texarkana; eight grandchildren, Trey Worley, Trevor Worley, RaeLee Caddenhead, Caleb Caddenhead, Presley Parry, Ace Parry, Ashley Essex, and Alan Downing; one great-granddaughter, Ava Worley; and three nephews, Tracy Fore, Toby Fore and Todd Fore.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

