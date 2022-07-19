Donald Henry Trotter

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Donald (Don) Trotter, age 82, of Hooks, Texas passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at a local hospital. He was born on May 11, 1940 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Henry Ott and Annie Frances Trotter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Trotter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Trotter; daughters, Roberta Morgan and her husband Robert; Christine Calverley and her husband Michael; and Donna Friesen; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Deese and a number of other relatives and friends.

Don proudly served his country in the US Army for 22 years. Upon being drafted, his first tour began in Verdun Command Post, France. After a time, Liz joined him there and they were married. His other assignments included Fort Lee, Virginia, Vietnam, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, SHAPE Belgium, Ft. Lewis, Washington; Zweibrucken Army Installation, Germany; and Red River Army Depot, Texas. After retiring in 1980 at Red River Army Depot, he went on to a second career as a computer operator with Red River Credit Union.

He attended First Baptist Church-Leary.

Don enjoyed numerous activities such as fishing, golfing, bowling, and camping. He and Liz were members of the Guys and Dolls Square Dance Club in Texarkana for many years where they also helped teach and cued dances.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home-Nash, Texas with Dave Richardson and Shelby Cowling officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM prior to the service.

Interment will in in Chaplewood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

