Monty Latham

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Monty R. Latham, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, July 11, 2022, in a local hospital after a lengthy and courageous battle with Myasthenia Gravis.

Mr. Latham was born April 27, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Joe and Ouida (Elrod) Latham. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of several honors, including the Army Commendation Medal for exceptionally meritorious service. Monty was a retired firefighter for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department after over 30 years of service. He also owned Monty’s Mower Service and was well known in the area as one of the finest repairmen of all types of small engines.

Monty had a large love of life and loved cooking and entertaining friends and family, particularly cooking for large groups such as fish fry’s at the fire department and church. He was a member of Liberty Eylau Baptist Church.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his parents along with two brothers, Jodie Latham and Mark Latham.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Latham of Texarkana; two step-sons, Tom Bickers and wife Gloria of Louisville, Tennessee and Jim Bickers and wife Stephanie of Saulsbury, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Dr. William Bickers, Grace Bickers, and Andrew Bickers and wife Bailee; one great-grandchild, Callahan Bickers; one sister Peggy Kirkland of Texarkana; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Friday, July 15, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Chapelwood Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Association to support patients and families impacted by Myasthenia Gravis or the Missions Ministry of the Liberty Eylau Baptist Church.

