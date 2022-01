Advertisement

Donald Ray Smith Sr, 61 of Texarkana, AR passed peacefully on January 13, 2022.

Visitation Friday, January 21, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 at Full Gospel Holy Temple. Funeral Service Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Wheatley Civic Center, Wheatley, AR. Burial in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Wheatley, AR under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Pastor Eddie Harvey, Eulogist.