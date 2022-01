Advertisement

Phillip McCain 77 of Fulton, AR passed January 8, 2022.

Visitation Friday, January 21, 2022 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart. Service Saturday, January 22, 2022 2:00 PM Charity Baptist Church in Fulton, AR. Burial Galilee Cemetery, Fulton, AR under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Rev. Robbin Harvey, Eulogist.