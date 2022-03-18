Donald Wayne Smith

Advertisement

Donald Smith, age 42 of Avery, Texas passed away March 14, 2022 at a Texarkana Health Care System. Mr. Smith was born January 23, 1980 in Naples, Texas to Letha Smith and Jackie Gauntt, Sr. He was a truck driver for CRST Expedited Inc. and a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, and his beloved “Papaw”, Donnel Smith, Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Letha Smith Farrar of New Boston, Texas, Full sister and brother-in-law, Crystal and Stephen Mason of Portland, Oregon, grandmother, Barbara Smith of New Boston, Texas, uncle, Donnel E Smith, Jr., aunts, Carolyn Smith, Vickie McMichael all of New Boston, Texas, Mary Hammer of Gainsville, Texas, Gail and Buck Mitchell of New Boston, Texas and numerous friends

There is no service at this time.

