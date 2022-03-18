Advertisement

Brooke Lynne Bledsoe, age 34, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home.

Brooke Lynne was born on July 27, 1987, in Texarkana, Texas, to the loving parents, Robin and Jerry Bledsoe. She had been a lifetime resident of Fouke, AR. She was an adored and loving daughter, sister and above all special aunt to her nephews whom she loved more than life itself, an amazing and caring child care provider that always went above and beyond to make each of her children she kept feel special. She was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan who didn’t miss a game and also a big fan of the Texas Rangers and proud Arkansas Razorback fan.

She is preceded in death by grandfather, Bobby Lee Bledsoe of Fouke, AR, grandmother and grandfather, Robert and Ann Bulkley of Fouke, AR and is survived by her father and mother, Jerry and Robin Bledsoe of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Tiffani and Casey Dennington; Haylee and Scott Nichols, all of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother, Drew Bledsoe of Fouke, Arkansas; her grandmother, Elaine Bledsoe of Texarkana, Arkansas; seven nephews, Jaxon Dennington, Cason Dennington, Caine Bledsoe, Corbin Bledsoe, Rylan Nichols, Tucker Simmons, and Gavin Nichols, all of Fouke, AR and a number of other cousins, relatives and four special children, Miranda Moody, Reese Mathis, Lottie Kidd and Axton Shepherd.

Brooke will forever be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, caring heart but most importantly, the unconditional love she always gave.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A. M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Joe Littleton officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M.

The family will be at the home of Casey and Tiffani Dennington in Fouke, Arkansas.

