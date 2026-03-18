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November 16, 1942 – March 16, 2026

Donna Ione Stewart, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, March 16, 2026. Mrs. Stewart was born November 16, 1942, in Ada, Oklahoma. She was retired from Bank Corp South where she was Vice President of Trust, member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church since 1978 and was a volunteer for Hands on Texarkana. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. Brisby and Mildred Brooks Brisby and by one son, David Stewart. She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Stoner of Texarkana, Texas and Tami and Rich Horner of Florida; one daughter-in-law, Trisha Stewart; nine grandchildren, D.J. Stewart, Kyndall Scribner and husband Seth, Morgan Fuller and husband Eric, Jacee Oglesby and husband Jonathan, Krystall Odell and husband Woody, Madison Fannin and husband Foster, Zachary Horner, Toby Horner and Gavin Barrett; ten great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Dr. John Webb officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5-7 P.M.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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