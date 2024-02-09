Sponsor

Donna Jo Colquitt, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Lewisville, Arkansas, went home to be with

her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in a local assisted living facility.

Mrs. Colquitt was born on August 21, 1939, in Haynesville, Louisiana, and lived most of her life in

Lewisville, Arkansas. She taught music in several school districts around the area. She retired from the

Waldo School District and was a member of First Baptist Church Lewisville. She received her bachelor’s

degree from Southern Arkansas University and her master’s degree from Northeastern Louisiana State

University. Donna Jo was a talented jazz pianist and played with several groups in the area, as well as

being the organist at First Baptist church for a number of years. She was an excellent musician with a

great sense of humor. She always had a positive attitude, a word of encouragement, or a kind word to

share with someone. Donna Jo loved to play bridge with friends and travel with her husband to

different parts of the country and overseas to places like Japan and Europe. She was preceded in death

by her husband of fifty-eight years, Charles G. Colquitt III.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Letha Colquitt of Texarkana, Texas, Scott and

Krista Colquitt of Marion, Illinois; one brother, Ken Sibley, and wife Carol of Collierville, Tennessee; five

grandchildren, Adrianne Pennington and husband Stephen of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Miles Colquitt of Dallas, Texas; Donna Kay Moore of Texarkana, Texas; Ryan Hadaway and wife Jocelyn of Texarkana,

Arkansas, and Lance Hadaway of Maud, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Elliot Moore, Lucy Moore,

Leland Moore, Kohen Hadaway, Huxley Pennington, Nathan Hadaway, and Caleb Hadaway, as well as a

host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home,

Arkansas Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area 100 Memory Lane Texarkana, Texas 75503. The family will receive friends following the service.

