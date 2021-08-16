Advertisement

Donna Laverne Williams, age 68, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 13, 2021.

Donna was born May 3, 1953, at Texarkana, Arkansas, and had lived most of her life in Fouke. She was a faithful member of Fairland Holiness Church, was a Homemaker, and was bookkeeper for the family business, Williams & Son Farms. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Dale and Melba Mauldin, her special mother-in-law, Elouise Potts, and one sister, Judy Livingston.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald Williams of Fouke, Arkansas, one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Vonda Williams of Fouke, Arkansas, two daughters and sons-in-law, Salena and Murice McCloskey of Redwater, Texas and Kim and Dustin Watkins of Grand Bay, Alabama, two sisters, Francis Hardin of Texarkana, Texas and TJ Simpson of Redwater, Texas, eight grandchildren, Chelsea Kitchens (Tyler), Holly McCloskey, Mason MCloskey (Joelle), Devin Watkins, Sheldon Watkins, Lindsi Williams, Joseph Williams, and Jacob Williams, and two great-grandchildren, Cody McCloskey and Waylon McCloskey, one special nephew, Justin Burkeen, a dear friend, Brenda Roberts, and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She considered her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law as kids of her own, but, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was the most selfless person, never wanting to put anyone out. She was highly respected in her family, church, and community, and willing to meet the needs of others. If anyone had a prayer need, Donna was a great prayer warrior and it did not matter if it were day or night, she was the one to call.

A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 A. M. Monday at Fairland Holiness Church with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft and Jeff Williams officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Fairland from 6 PM until 8 PM Sunday. The family request that masks be worn at the visitation and service.