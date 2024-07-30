Sponsor

Donna Turk Kuykendall, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Kuykendall was born on December 28, 1942, in Village, Arkansas, and lived in the Texarkana area most of her life. She was a retired teacher from Fouke Public School District and a member of Rondo Community Church. She enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was quilting. She also played many different musical instruments. Most of all, Mrs. Kuykendall loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was strong-willed, funny, and a fashionable lady. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray Kuykendall; her great-grandson, Mac Ray Kuykendall; and her beloved sisters, Louise, Alice, and Christine.

She is survived by her son, Andy Kuykendall; grandsons, Avery and Hannah Kuykendall, and John and Peyton Kuykendall; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

