Michael Oliver Boyette, a beloved husband, dad, Pappi, brother, uncle and friend, passed on from his life on earth July 27, 2024. Michael, also known as Mike, was a man whose life was a true testament to dedication, love and hard work.

Gone before him are his parents, C.W. and Doris Boyette; his sister, Renee Barker; cherished friends Larry Dean and Mike Sprayberry.

Left on earth to honor his memory are his devoted wife, Kim Boyette; his daughters, Meagan Massey and Katy (Tyler) Childres, Lynley Watson, Lauren (Mike) Lilly; one stepson Connor Watson; Grandchildren, Blaise, Cooper and Stella Childres, Kimber and Kinley Massey and David Bohanon and three brothers, Ron (Teresa), Ricky (Wanda) Boyette, and Stanley (Serita) Boyette; Honorary daughters Heather Hunter and Lindsey Sprayberry. His extended family includes a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom cherished his presence and admired his heart.

Mike was a master woodworker whose craftsmanship spoke of his skill, passion, and love for building. His hands, which built countless structures, were a reflection of his commitment to his craft. He dedicated his entire life to construction, leaving an indelible mark on every project he touched. His work was not merely a profession but a part of his life, and it was through his craft that he shared a piece of himself.

Beyond his professional life, Mike also had a love for the Texas Longhorns, The Dallas Cowboys, El Chico’s salsa and classic rock but most importantly, his family. When it came to mikes wife, daughters and grandkids there was never something he would miss, he’s gone to countless birthdays, beauty pageants, football games, soccer games, cheerleading competitions, school productions, kindergarten and high school graduations and so much more in between. He was always on the sideline and their #1 fan. To his wife, daughter’s and grandchildren- he will always be the greatest man they ever knew.

We celebrate the legacy Mike leaves behind. His love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his generous spirit will live on through his memory.

All services will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM.