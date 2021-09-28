Donnie “Bull” Smith

Advertisement

Donnie “Bull” Joe Smith, age 67 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away September 27, 2021.

He was born on August 15, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a retired heavy equipment operator from Kerr McGee after 30 years. After retirement, Donnie loved to go fishing as often as he could.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Bernice Smith and son Donnie Jones.

He is survived by his former wife, Virginia Smith, daughter-in-law Brandi Stuehrenberg-Jones, two grandchildren Faith and Brandon Jones. Donnie also leaves behind two sisters and a brother- Jan and Dwayne Jones of Texarkana, TX, Carolyn Everett of Marietta, TX, and Danny and Pattie Smith of Dekalb, TX. Donnie also has several nieces, nephews, along with great-nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

Visitation will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6-8 pm.

Graveside services will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2 pm at Roberts Cemetery in Dalby Springs, TX.

The family will be at 650 Tomahawk Rd. in Texarkana, Texas.