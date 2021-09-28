Advertisement

Larry Cordell Frye, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died September 26, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Frye was Born on July 31, 1946, in Oklahoma. He was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Frye.

He is survived by three daughters and one son -in-law, Mindy and Kenny Whitecotton of Doddridge, Arkansas; Riley Mitchell of Texarkana, Texas; Melissa Tweedy; three sons and one daughter-in-law; Bobby and Ambur Tinsley of Texarkana, Arkansas; Jeff Frye and Keith Frye, nine grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.