Donnie Lucretia Shambarger, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas died March 13, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 PM.

