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September 18, 1949 – March 28, 2026

Donnie Lynn Prewitt, age 76, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on March 28, 2026, at Avir at Cowhorn Creek in Texarkana, TX, with his family by his side.

He will be remembered for his loving heart, caring nature, and warm smiles. He will be missed by all who knew him.

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He is preceded in death by his mother, Aneita Curtis Carter, two brothers, Robbie G. McCulley and Billie J. McCulley.

He leaves behind two sisters, Pat Seales of Atlanta, TX, and Mary Bemis of Texarkana, TX; three children, Chlea Millier, Heather Branham, and Anthony Prewitt of Louisville, KY; and a host of other relatives and friends.

“My hope is when you think of me, you’ll look up towards Heaven and smile for me!”

A service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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