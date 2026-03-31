John L. Biscamp

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November 6, 1945 – March 28, 2026

John Larry Biscamp, 80, of Omaha, Texas passed away on March 28, 2026. He was born November 6, 1945 to Clarence and Verna Biscamp in Corrigan, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings Jerry Dale, David, Neil, Brent, and Patricia.

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John was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States AirForce. He taught Jr. High at Linden-Kildare School and was a member of First Assembly of God of Linden, Texas.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Jessie Biscamp of Omaha, Texas; two daughters Traci Biscamp of Omaha, Texas; Tammi Laskowski and husband Jacob of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; four grandchildren Lakin Bradford and husband Josh, Jared Oats and wife Tori, Laura Laskowski, Ruthie Jaye Laskowski; three great grandchildren Addi, Reagan, Millie; and four siblings Juanita Roberts, Raymond Biscamp, Gary Biscamp, Brian Biscamp.

Visitation will be from 6:00- 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 2, 2026 at Texarkana Funeral Home- Blvd.

Graveside services will be 10 AM, Friday, April 3, 2026 at Redwater Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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