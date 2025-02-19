Sponsor

Doris Frances Harris, age 99, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior at her home surrounded by family. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Tracy Harris officiating. Before the service there will be a visitation with the family receiving friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. Following the 1:00 pm Celebration Service there will be a graveside service at Memorial Gardens. The family will receive flowers or Memorials may be sent to Watersprings Ranch, i7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

Doris, who was born July 24, 1925 and entered the great cloud of witnesses on February 14, 2025. Even at the age of 99, she was just as sound of mind and spirit as she had always been. She was a lifetime Texarkana resident. She was born and raised in Texarkana, Arkansas to Frank and Frances Plumley. Doris graduated from Arkansas High School and attended Henderson State College. Doris was a flight attendant for Delta Airlines and was their “Queen for a Day”. She was a business woman and she and her husband Ray owned a novelty shop. She was a faithful wife to her husband William Ray Harris (deceased) who was the love of her life. She was also a mother to three children Tommy Harris and his wife Kathy of Greenville, Texas, DeAnne Harris Barber of Conway, Arkansas, Tracy Harris and his wife Lori of Texarkana, Texas, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a great-great grandmother. Her three loves were ministry, writing and Starbucks. Along with her devotion to her family, she dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior and her ministry. She heard the call of God at age 60 to develop a ministry to teach women how to become leaders in life and in ministry. Her life is a testament to, “ It is never too late to hear the call of God and age is only a number.”

Her ministry, IN THIS VERY ROOM taught women and men how to be saved, Baptized in the Holy Spirit, the Gifts of the Spirit, Be Healed and Delivered and to become leaders by teaching the uncompromising Word of God. Her many outreaches allowed people to be the hands and feet of Jesus by taking groups to those in prison, on mission trips to Guatemala and Mexico, weekend retreats and monthly meetings. She hosted many speakers in her home that came to teach in her ministry. She faithfully attended church her entire life at Fairview Methodist Church and later Harvest International Ministries of Texarkana. She was elected President of Women’s Aglow Ministries Texarkana Chapter and served for two years. She never missed an opportunity to tell someone about Jesus. She loved to tell the story to anyone she would meet. She had to make sure that she asked them two questions; “Where do you go to church?” , “ Do you know Jesus?” She was the ultimate prayer warrior and she would be quick to tell you, “I know who I am in Christ so the devil doesn’t have a chance because my prayers get answered!”

As a family, we are eternally grateful for her love of people, the countless prayers she prayed, and the legacy and heritage she has left our family and the next generations.