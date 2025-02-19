Sponsor

Mrs. Doris Raye Younger Yeager, age 92, of Texarkana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2025. She was born October 30,1932, in Abbott, Texas, a daughter of the late William and Allie Younger.

Doris was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Yeager, her brothers, Joe and Tom Younger, and her sister Peggy Younger Allen.

She is survived by her husband Merle Yeager, of 73 years, in Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law Steve and Cyndi Yeager of Ennis, Tx; Sister Nadene Scarborough of Ennis, Texas and her twin sister Joyce Younger of McKinney, Texas; two grandchildren, Kevin Yeager and Justin Yeager and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Doris along with her husband were avid travelers going to places like Australia, France, Germany, England, Spain, and all over the US. In high school, she was a state basketball champion of the Bynum Bulldogs. Later on, she was an avid golfer and loved gardening.

She was a retired co-owner of AB Dick Products and a member of the First Baptist Church of Texarkana.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, officiated by Jeff Schreve of First Baptist Church of Texarkana.