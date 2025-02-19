Sponsor

Alysia Nicholle Moore, known as Ally, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025, at her residence.

Ally was born on October 6, 2004, in Texarkana, TX, to her loving parents, Amanda Moore and Joseph Moore. Ally was a 2023 graduate of Texas High School. She was a counselor at Brookhill Church Camp in Hot Springs, AR. She was a student at Arkansas State University where she cheered and studied Psychology, with dreams of helping special needs children. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was a ball of sunshine, always sharing her big smile with others and welcoming everyone in with open arms. She was a kind, talented, and ambitious young lady who accomplished all that she set her mind to. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and her precious golden retriever, Lottie Mae, who inspired her to open her own small business, L&M Bandanas. She was a Christian by faith and loved to share her passion for Christ with others.

She is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Shirley Goll.

She is survived by her parents, Amanda Moore and Shermaine Bruce of Texarkana, AR, Joseph Moore, and wife, Regina, of Dekalb, TX; her siblings, Ava Moore of Texarkana, AR, Jaidyn Medina-Moore of New Boston, TX, Lyric Curtis of Texarkana, TX, Devon Hurd of Dekalb, TX, and Jaden Hurd of Dekalb, TX; her grandparents, Velma Moore, and husband, Ray, of Dekalb, TX, Johnny Goll, and wife, Teresa, of Texarkana, AR; great-grandparents, Ron Gibbins, and wife, Myra, of Texarkana, TX; her beloved dog, Lottie Mae; her special great aunt, CeCe Goll of Texarkana, AR, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Heritage Church with Rev. Matt Graves officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.