Sponsor

Doris Stratton passed away peacefully on May 29, 2024, at Cornerstone Retirement Community at the age of 93. She was born April 27, 1931, in Amarillo, TX, to Luther and Johnnye Echart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Harold, and her sister-in-law, India.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Les, brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Patty Stratton, several nieces and nephews, and an abundance of great friends.

Doris spent her working career as a Latin teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, TX. She was a mentor to her students through the years, staying in touch through calls, cards, and letters. She loved to travel as did her husband Les, whom she met by chance on an overseas trip to Europe while both were living in Dallas.

She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Society, being a part of the first chapter organized at SMU in 1950.

Doris was an avid reader, loved cross-stitching, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas, where she served on many committees. She also served on many committees at Cornerstone, where she and Les have resided since 2001.

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Cornerstone, 4100 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX, on June 11, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. Jaime Alexander, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR, will be officiating.

Memorials can be sent to First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR, Phi Beta Kappa Society, Hospice of Texarkana, or the charity of your choice.