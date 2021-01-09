Doris Vaughan

Advertisement

Doris Okay Storey Vaughan, age 89, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

Doris was born December 12, 1931, to W.C. and Edna Easley Storey in Texarkana, AR. As a member of the National Honor Society, Doris graduated from Arkansas High School in 1950. To further her education, Doris attended Harding College from 1950-1952, where she met Max Vaughan, her soon to be husband. Having been elected the Sweetheart of the Koinonia Men’s Social Club at Harding, Max knew he had the sweetest and prettiest girl on campus.

Max and Doris were married on July 8, 1952, in the original Walnut Street Church of Christ in Texarkana, having remained members in this church during their 68 years of marriage.

Advertisement

The couple started Vaughan Oil Company together and she worked as the bookkeeper for their company for over 50 years. She loved her boss very much.

Doris was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, living a Godly Christian life. She loved people. She was a greeter for Walnut Church of Christ for many years. She truly enjoyed welcoming guests and members to the church with her warm, sweet smile.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Terri Vaughan, and her son-in-law, Vince Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Max Vaughan; son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Gay Vaughan; her daughter, Cari Sue Brown, all of Texarkana, Texas; also three grandchildren, Jayme Vaughan, Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Stephen and wife, Kellin Vaughan, Texarkana, Arkansas; and Bailey Vaughan of Conway, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at the Walnut Church of Christ, Moores Lane, under the direction of Patrick Cannon and John Cannon on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. January 12 marks the 69th anniversary of Max asking for Doris’ hand in marriage for which we are all happy she said “Yes!” The church requires everyone to wear a mask and to social distance.

A private family burial will be held after the service. No visitation. The family requests you sign the guest register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com or stop by the funeral home on Texas Blvd to sign the book in person.

The family has been very appreciative and grateful for the outpouring of love and support from their Christian family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Doris Vaughan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.