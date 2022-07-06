Doris Wheeler

Advertisement

Doris Jean Shafer Wheeler, age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Barbara Budai, in Longview, Texas.

Doris was born on July 31, 1928, in Apache, Oklahoma and lived most of her life in Texarkana, Texas. She liked going with her truck driving husband across the USA and into Canada. She also loved having a nice yard and both flower and vegetable gardens. However, what she loved best were her grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Earl Wheeler, son, Barry Wheeler, and grandson-in-law, Anthony Bentley.

She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law Dee and David Gardner of Queen City, Texas; Barbara and Len Budai of Longview Texas and daughter-in-law Sherry Wheeler; four grandchildren: Brenda Bentley of Longview, Texas , Holly Rogers and husband Heath of Gladewater, Texas, Laura Arendt and husband Chris of Hooks, Texas, Stephanie Csepke and husband Mark of Cypress, Texas; ten great-grandchildren David Bentley and wife Kseniya; Danielle Bentley and wife Adriana Bentley, Jessica Bentley, Hope Rogers, Hunter Rogers, Cole Arendt, Collin Obenoskey, Audrey Obensokey, Jonathan Obenoskey, Kayla Csepke and three great-great-grandchildren: Aiden Bentley, Emma Bentley, and Charlotte Bentley.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Monday, July 11, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Chaplain Amy Goodroe officiating. Private entombment will be in the Chapelwood Mausoleum.

