Eric Watson

Eric Taurean “London Paradise Starr” Watson, age 40, of Fort Worth, Texas, died Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Mr. Watson was born October 7, 1981, in Texarkana, Texas. Eric was a hard worker who always held two jobs at once. During the day he worked in the bakery at Walmart, but then his second job was his passion for entertaining people performing shows in the Dallas, Texarkana and Shreveport area. Eric was extremely loving and family oriented. He was a people person who loved to make people laugh and had a special love for his Starr family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennie Greer and his best friend, Jason “Bianca Starr” Bradley.

Survivors include his father, Bobby Joe Watson; two brothers, Anthony Crawford and wife Traci of McKinney, Texas and Kevin Greer and wife Paula of Texarkana; one sister, Chametra Asberry and husband, Dwight of Texarkana; special friend, Kim Kay Starr of Fort Worth, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Roosevelt Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

