Advertisement

Dorothy Ann Bice, age 90, of Springdale, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, January 01, 2022, in a local hospice facility in Springdale, Ar. surrounded by her family.

A Graveside servcie will be 11:00 A. M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.