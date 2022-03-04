Advertisement

Dorothy Ann Robinson Jackson, 74 of Texarkana, TX was born June 8, 1947 to Sammie Jo Davis and Mattie Corene Edwards in Texarkana, Texas. She joined Piney Grove Baptist Church at an early age. She gained her wings Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was a retired cook for different facilities for many years.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and two brothers.

Dorothy Ann Robinson Jackson leaves to cherish her memories to: daughters: Jacquelyn Jackson of Texarkana, TX, Sharlene Jackson of Foreman, AR, Sylvia Jackson of Nash, TX, Kawanna Davis of Texarkana, AR and LaToya Harper of Texarkana, TX; son: Anthony Jackson of Wake Village, TX brothers: Donald Robinson of Texarkana, TX, Alvin (Doris) Robinson of Stamps, AR, Sammie Davis of Texarkana, TX and Anthony Davis of Texarkana, TX; sisters: Emma Shaw of San Diego, CA, Marva Davis of Texarkana, TX, Diana Miles and Lynn Hill both of Beaumont, TX. She also leaves 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson.

Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends, neighbors, other family members and Her laughing buddy, Gayla Gatewood Crawford.

Visitation Friday, March 4th, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Brother Robert Robinson, Eulogist.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!!!

