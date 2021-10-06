Dorothy Jane Byrd

Advertisement

Mrs. Dorothy Jane Smith Byrd, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, October 1, 2021, in a local retirement center.

Mrs. Byrd was born February 11, 1938, at Texarkana, Texas. She was a Homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Byrd.

Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Sue Distefano of Texarkana, Texas, and Gwen and Terry Davis of Fort Smith, Arkansas, two sons and daughters-in-law, James (Boo) and Tabitha Byrd of Fouke, Arkansas and Roy and Melissa Byrd of Kilgore, Texas, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

