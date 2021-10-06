Timothy Allen Webb

Advertisement

Timothy Allen “Tim” Webb, age 59, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Webb was born July 6, 1962 in Houston, Texas and lived in Houston most of his life. Tim was a retired electrician and a Christian. He was an avid fan of the Houston Rockets, the Houston Astros and the Houston Texans. He enjoyed watching his favorite cowboys, like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood in old Western Movies. He also enjoyed watching all classic movies. This most important part of life was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Jeff East of Texarkana, Arkansas; his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Mindy Webb of Houston, Texas, one sister, Julie Boehl of Houston, Texas; his five grandchildren, Kale Shumate, Kade Shumate, Amzi East, Zach East and Maddox East, six nieces and nephews, Devin Johnston, Amanda Sheffield and her husband, Sam, Leah Nichol and her husband, Marshall, Cody Webb and his wife, Kristin, Damian Webb and Alexis Webb, and great nieces, great nephews, friends and other relatives.

Services are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas

