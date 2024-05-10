Sponsor

Dorothy Jean Tatum Alston was born in Pulaski, Giles County, Tennessee, to Hallie Eugene Tatum and Marjorie Clifton Tatum on October 16, 1942. She died in Texarkana, TX, on May 06, 2024, at the age of 81 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas Alston; daughters Stephanie Smith of Dallas, TX, Elizabeth Sheehan, and her husband, Paul of Port Orchard, WA; four grandsons, Aidan Smith of San Francisco, CA, Weston Smith of Dallas, TX, Connor Sheehan and Avery Sheehan of Port Orchard, WA; and seven siblings, June Phillips, Eugene Tatum, Glen Tatum (Carol Ann), Linda Callahan (Richard), Susan Cooper (Joe), Bill Tatum (Peggy), Carol Craig (Randy). She was the eldest of eight children and grew up on the Tatum family farm near Pulaski. She attended schools in Pulaski and Campbellsville, TN, graduating from Campbellsville High School in 1961.

After high school, she trained in Nashville as a laboratory and X-ray technician and then worked in Little Rock, AR, where she met her future husband. They were married on February 21, 1964, and spent several years in the US Navy. After completing Tom’s time in the Navy and further training in Memphis, TN, they settled in Texarkana, TX.

Jean was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church serving in the choir and other roles. Jean was involved at St. James Day School where her daughters attended school and was an editor and lead fundraiser of the Twice as Nice cookbook. Jean was a member of Sue Sanderson Garden Club, SCAN, the Junior League of Texarkana, TRAHC, WFA, and an enthusiastic member of the Republican Party. She worked at J Brown Antiques which heightened her love of interior design. She also loved sewing and smocking, often sewing for her children and grandchildren, including elaborate costumes for any and every occasion.

Jean loved visiting her siblings in Tennessee and returned there with her daughters every summer when they were young. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to Europe where her daughter Elizabeth lived, taking cruises, and traveling throughout the United States.

Jean was a devoted friend to many and generous with her time in helping others. She loved gardening, cooking, bird watching, and loved fresh flowers. She also enjoyed dressing up and attending galas. In later years, she was a faithful grandmother to her four grandsons whom she adored, lauding them with praise, gifts, and love but also with instruction on living a good life.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Williams United Methodist Church.