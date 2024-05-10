Sponsor

Sherrill Resha Daniels was born August 24, 1982 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Willie D. Daniels. She was the loving daughter of Willie Mae Daniels. She was a member of Park Ave Baptist Church. She served as a Junior Sunday School Secretary and an Usher for nine years (1991-2000). Miss Daniels graduated from Arkansas High School in the year 2000.

Miss Daniels was preceded by her father, Willie D. Daniels and her sister, Shanequa Mitchell.

Miss Sherrill leaves to cherish her memories: Mother: Willie Mae Daniels; Sister: Shanequa Mitchell; Aunts: Ann (Leroy) Hunter, Gloria Brown, Mable Brown, Janet Brown; Uncles: Larry Brown, Denis Brown, Roger Brown. A Host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, May 10, 2024 5:00-7:00 pm Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Graveside Service Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm Fairhaven Cemetery 35th Street & Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR with Minister Stacey Hunter Ware, Eulogist.