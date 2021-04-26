Dorothy Maye Mulkey

Advertisement

Dorothy Maye Cantwell Mulkey, age 87 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Mulkey was born March 20, 1934 in Sherman, Texas. She was a Homemaker and is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irene Cantwell of Sherman, Texas, husband, C.T. Mulkey of New Boston, Texas and son, Jerry Mulkey of Carrolton, Texas.

She is survived by one son and daughter in law, Larry and Georgia Mulkey of New Boston, Texas, one daughter, Shauna Day of Overton, Texas, one daughter in law Becky Mulkey of Carrolton, Texas, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be in Read Hill Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. before services.