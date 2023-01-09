Douglas Anthony

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Douglas Thomas Anthony, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Anthony was born March 25, 1942, in Many, Louisiana to Robert Bernice and Lona Belle (Salter) Anthony. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served multiple tours in Vietnam. Douglas was a proud member of AA and had mentored hundreds of young men over his 45 years of sobriety. He was also a deacon in his church and was retired from Red River Army Depot.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Kimberly Anthony, two sisters, Darnell Phelps and Dorothy Smath, and two brothers, Bobby Anthony and Dillon Anthony.

Survivors include two grandsons, Devin Wiley and Trevor Wolfe; three great-grandchildren, Pryeus, Carter and Octavia Wiley; along with special nieces and nephew, Cristi and Craig Hicks, Jean Hall and Shirley Claire and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

