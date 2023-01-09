Advertisement

Iva Lee Abercrombie of Hooks, Texas, passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Abercrombie was born on April 11, 1937, in Naples, Texas to Lester and Hallie (Nash) Roberts. She was retired from Lone Star Ammunition Plant and a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks. Mrs. Abercrombie was an amazing woman who was very strong-willed. She was also very family-oriented, always wanting everyone to be together. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, in her flower gardens, and manicuring her yard. She was an avid Yankees fan and never passed up watching a game. But most of all, she cherished her children and grandchildren. They were her world and they knew it. Her favorite times were spent on vacations with the grands and traveling to Branson and other places. She never passed up a moment to let them know she loved them and they returned that love tenfold. She will always be the Matriarch and she will be missed greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Earl Abercrombie and three sons, Jimmy, Gary, and Eugene.

Advertisement

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Paul Crawford; five grandchildren and their spouses, Dustin and Tasha Coffey, Kassi and Scott Hawley, Josh and Jamie Abercrombie, Chris and Candice Abercrombie, and Crystal and Trent Pommer; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lonzo and Jodelle Roberts and Therman and Pat Roberts; along with numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

