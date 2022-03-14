Advertisement

Douglas Lynn Hancock age 62 of Hooks, TX died March 11, 2022 in Texarkana, TX.

Doug was born on December 5, 1959, to Homer and Nancy Hancock. He graduated from Hooks High School Class of 1980. Doug was employed soon after graduation with Texarkana Work Center Texarkana, AR for over 20 years. He was a resident of Opportunities, Inc. and The Haven Home of Texarkana, Inc. Texarkana, AR for many years. He was living and working at Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. Hope, AR since 2005, where he made many friends and loved being a jokester with the other residents and staff members.

He loved his house mates and would light up when he returned from weekend home visits. Shouting “Dougie’s Home!” Doug loved to travel, and playing his video games, board games, and watching all sports especially his Dallas Cowboys!

Doug loved playing with his nieces and nephews and he especially liked to pester them!

Doug was member of Unity Baptist Church Hope, AR. He loved to listen to gospel music, read his bible and knew His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was predeceased in death by his Father Homer Hancock and Stepmother Joyce Hancock, Mother Nancy Stout and Stepfather Robert Stout, and one Brother Donald Hancock.

Doug is survived by two brothers and sisters- in- laws Dwight and Paula Hancock of Maud, TX and Doyle and Ronda Hancock of Hooks, TX. He has numerous nieces and nephews, stepbrothers and stepsisters, and other relatives, and so many friends. Whom will forever miss our lovable “Dougie!”

Funeral services are set for Monday, March 14. 2021 a 2:00pm at Bates-Rolf Funeral

Home New Boston, TX with Rev. Gerald Wagestaff and Bro. Mike Powell officiating.

Burial will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery FM 3098 S Maud, TX under the direction of Bates-Rolf.

The family will receive friends at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home Sunday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

