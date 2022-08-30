Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Doyle Glen Rushing, age 89, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1933, in Mount Pleasant, Texas to Alvie Lee and Viva C. (Justice) Rushing.

Mr. Rushing spent his working days as a loyal employee of Southwestern Bell and served honorably in the United States Army.

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of fifty-six years, Barbara Rushing.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Tina Rushing of Maud, Texas, Danny and Teala Rushing of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Cathy Wooten Nolan of Texarkana, Texas; ten grandchildren, Matt and Cherelynn Rushing of Texarkana, Texas, Justin and Natalie Rushing of Red Lick, Texas, Terry and Erica Wooten of Oxford, Mississippi, Dustin and Jennifer Wooten of Texarkana, Texas, Kristen and Brad Payne of New Boston, Texas; nine great-grandchildren: Parker Rushing, Piper Rushing, Joshua Rushing, Caleb Rushing, Judson Payne, Jake Payne, Bella Wooten, Colby Wooten and Hayley Wooten; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Janell Rushing of Ore City, Texas; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM the day before the service.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

