Dr. Carol Royal

Dr. Carol Joan McGee Royal, born October 18, 1937, departed this life on November 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Texarkana, Texas to Perry and Claudine McGee.

She attended Texas Senior High School graduating in 1955. After graduating from Southern Arkansas University, she went back to Texas High to teach English. After getting a PhD from Texas Tech, she taught English at Coronado High School in Lubbock for many years. She continued to teach as a substitute after her retirement.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Linda Berry.

She is survived by her son, Robert Royal of Wake Village and her daughter, Susan Roberts, of Georgetown and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Redwater Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

