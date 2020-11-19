Advertisement

Joseph Curtis Gauntt, age 90 of Simms, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Gauntt was born November 13, 1930 in Simms, Texas. He was Retired as a District Manager with the Dallas Morning News and is preceded in death by his parents, Monty Clyde and Gertie Mae Gauntt and 4 sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Ann Gauntt of Simms, Texas, his children, Joseph (Joe) Curtis Jr. and Teresa Gauntt of Simms, Texas, Linda and Jerry Erie, Jr. of Texarkana, Texas, James Richard and Ronelda Shirley of New Boston, Texas, Wayne and Rachelle Shirley of New Boston, Texas, 5 grandchildren, Joseph David Box, Jessica Miller, Josh Shirley, Seanne Shirley, Nicholas Shirley, 6 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf. Mr. Gauntt will lie in state from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Advertisement

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Joseph Curtis Gauntt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.