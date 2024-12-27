Sponsor

Dr. Wallace Truman Campbell, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, surrounded by his family at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Dr. Campbell was born on June 29, 1945, in the front yard of his childhood home in Emmet, Arkansas, making him the tenth child out of eleven. Dr. Campell was a United States Air Force veteran and served his country for 4 years. After the military, Dr. Campbell went to seminary school. He was an intelligent man who received his doctorate in Theology. He was a retired pastor who served in many churches throughout the country, including the states of Arizona, California, Washington, Mississippi, and Texas. He was also the Dean of the Gulf Coast Missionary Baptist Seminary School. His final churches where he pastored in Texas were Echo Hills Baptist Church in Texarkana and Unity Baptist in Atlanta. In his final days, he was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Truman never missed an opportunity to share his faith and love for his Lord Jesus.

Truman was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Sharon Campbell of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Lisa Campbell of Texarkana, Arkansas; Deena and Paul Popplewell of Corona, California; two sisters, Carolyn Burks of Texarkana, Arkansas and Thelia Hutson of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Madison Chambers and her husband, Elijah and Mackenzie Popplewell and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Friendship Cemetery in McCaskill, Arkansas, with Pastor Jim Harris officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.