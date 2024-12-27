Sponsor

Harry Wesley Burris, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024 at his residence.

Harry Wesley Burris was born January 2,1947. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Regina Mae Burris. Mr. Burris was retired from Texarkana Water Utilities, a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mr. Burris was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the horse races and spending time singing with his family. Mr. Burris is survived by 3 brothers and sister in laws Carlton & Nancy Burris of Marshall Tx. Sammy & Sherry Burris of Texarkana Ar. and Wayne & Martha Burris of Redwater Tx. He is also survived by his 6 children and their spouses Wesley & Brenda Burris, Larry & Kristy Burris, Misty & Lacie McMurry, Kenneth & Crystal Burris, Brandon & Stephanie Burris all of Genoa Ar. Lorrie & Justin West of Texarkana Ar. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and multiple close friends all of which he adored. Mr. Burris will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Harmony House Facility in Shreveport LA. and his CNA, Zee, words cannot express the gratitude we have for you loving our Daddy and being his comfort in our place when we couldn’t be there, he loved you, we know that. We will have a celebration of life at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 2:00 P. M. with Rev. Chris Burris officiating.

Family will receive friends at 1788 Hargrove Rd Texarkana Arkansas on Thursday, December 26, 2024 from 5:00 to 8 P. M.