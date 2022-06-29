Dreama Sava

Advertisement

Dreama Carolyn Sava, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.

Dreama was born on May 22, 1943, in Maple Meadow, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Claude Bunch and Lona Faye Bunch. Dreama worked for EZ Mart in Texarkana for many years. She loved to cook and decorate her home. She enjoyed going to Ladies Bible Study on Thursdays and loved her church family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Brian Keith Vaughan and a brother, Dwain Bunch.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Harold Sava; her son, Craig Vaughan and wife, Nicki; her daughter, Rebecca Bartley and husband, Mark; daughter-in-law, Sherry Vaughan; six grandchildren, Joseph and Rebecca Vaughan, Hope Vaughan, Brandon, DeAnna, and Jonathan Bartley; one great-grandchild, Hannah Bartley; six sisters and three brothers.

