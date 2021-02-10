Drew Martindale

Advertisement

Andrew Bolt Martindale, age 20, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Drew was born July 2, 2000, at Texarkana, Texas and had been a lifetime resident. He was a 2019 Cum Laude graduate of Texas High School and was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Texarkana. At THS, he was a member of the B. B. Lawson Chapter of the National Honor Society, H. Ross Perot STEM Academy, International Thespian Society, and the Distinguished Achievement Program and a Texas Scholar. Drew was a four-year letterman of the Texas High Tiger Theatre Company, where he served as an officer. He loved his experience on stage, but especially loved designing and building sets and scenery. His proudest achievement was receiving the 2019 Hanna Award from instructor Trent Hanna, whom he greatly admired. Drew was a Junior Volunteer at Wadley Regional Medical Center for four years where he manned 333 hours.

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Jodi Martindale of Texarkana, Texas, one brother, Ty Martindale of Dallas, Texas, his grandparents, Pearl Martindale of Texarkana, Arkansas; Carolyn Henderson and her husband Harrell of Ashdown, Arkansas; and Bob Lewis and his wife Marilou of Hope, Arkansas; his aunts and uncles, Abbie and Pat Gill of Texarkana, Arkansas; Jennifer and Dulin Lancaster of Redwater, Texas; Bo and Jessica Lewis of Lucas, Texas; Betty and Eric Lugger of Dallas, Texas; Diana and Bernard Grant of Dallas, Texas; Spencer and Misty Price of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Todd Price of Norfolk, Virginia; cousins, Gabi Lancaster, Madi Richards, Josh Gill, Josh Martindale, Brandon Martindale, Ashley Harvey, Evan Lugger, Lexie Lugger, Christopher Price, Ady Price, Hailey Price, and Aimee Price, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Drew was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Edward Martindale, and uncles Marty Martindale and Sean Price.

To know Drew’s smile was to know happiness, which he shared with everyone he met. He loved to “experiment” with cooking, was always up for game nights and road trips, and when something was broken or technical help was needed, “call Drew” was the go-to-solution. Drew knew what it meant to be a true friend, and because of this, he was blessed to have many.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating. Burial will be at Rondo Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m Friday.

Memorials may be made to: Wadley Auxiliary Advisory Scholarship Fund, Attn: Shelby Brown, Wadley Regional Medical Center, 1000 Pine Street, Texarkana, Texas, 75501.

