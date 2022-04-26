Charles “Dudley” Beckham, Sr., age 89, of Red Lick, Texas passed away on April 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. Beckham was born January 27, 1933, in Lewisville, AR to Oad and Josie Beckham and raised in Lewisville, AR. He was a graduate of Lewisville High School and East Texas State University in Texarkana and retired from the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana. Mr. Beckham enjoyed 62 years of marriage to his life-mate, Sandra until her recent passing only three months ago. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Mr. Beckham was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and a member of Crossview Baptist Church in Red Lick. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, but God and family was always his main focus.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Beckham, his parents Oad and Josie Beckham of Lewisville, AR, one sister, Lois Brooks of Bossier City, LA, five brothers; OB Beckham of Hope, AR, Solomon Daniel Beckham of Lewisville, AR (casualty of World War II), Paul Beckham of Stamps, AR, Larry Eugene Beckham of Lewisville, AR (casualty of Korean Conflict) and Robert E. Lee Beckham of Haughton, LA.

He is survived by four sons; Charles Beckham, Jr. of DeKalb, TX, Wade Beckham and wife Teresa, of Gilmer, TX, Gene Beckham and wife Melanie, of Queen City, TX and Craig Beckham and wife Staci, of Queen City, TX, ten grandchildren; Alec Beckham, Kinzi Beckham Sparks, Robin Beckham Edmonds, Brad Beckham, Brent Beckham, Brystal Beckham, Josie Beckham, Garrett Beckham, Payton Beckham and Landri Beckham, six great-grandchildren; Remington Edmonds, Elena Beckham, Anastasia Beckham, Cameron Beckham, Halston Beckham and Wrenlee Beckham.

He is also survived by one sister, Floy McClain of McKinney, TX and one brother, Rodney Beckham of Prescott, AZ and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Services will be at the Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel located at 3515 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana, TX on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:00 AM with Bro. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM at the same location. Graveside service shall follow at the Red Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alec Beckham, Brad Beckham, Brent Beckham, Garrett Beckham, Roger Beckham, Bryan Bridges, Phillip Burke and Wendell Bridges. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

