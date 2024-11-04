Sponsor

Celebrating the life of Dudley Jay Childs, who departed on November 1, 2024, 07at the age of 81. A true inspiration to family and friends alike. Dudley’s life was a beautiful reflection of faith, love, laughter, and the happiness found in moments shared with others.

Born on July 19, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, Dudley was a beloved husband, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. From a young age, Dudley was driven by a deep passion to serve both his country and his faith. This commitment was reflected in his proud service with the United States Navy, followed by influential roles at NASA and International Paper. Later, as a devoted Pastor at South Texarkana United Methodist and Red Lick Methodist Church, he spent over 21 years guiding, uplifting, and inspiring his community, leaving a lasting legacy of compassion and faith.

Dudley is preceded in death by his mother Birdia, father Walter, twin brother Donald, brother J.W., sister Maxine, and grandson Brandon. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Glenda Childs; his children, Ronald Childs (Rebecca) and Teresa Lollar (Tommy); and his grandchildren, Kevin Veal (Samantha), Josh Childs (Brandi), Justin Childs, Ashley Childs, Michael Minter (Hannah), Melissa Young (Blake), Emily Stuckey (Sam) and many great-grandchildren, who were a constant source of fulfillment and joy in his life. Dudley’s family was the heart of his world, and he took immense pride in the “whole damn family”.

Dudley’s compassion and warmth radiated far beyond his family, touching the lives of everyone he met. His unwavering faith and vibrant spirit left an unforgettable impact on countless people, and he will be lovingly remembered by all who had the joy of knowing him for making everyone feel like part of the family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at First Church Red Lick at 4 PM. Friends and family are invited to gather, celebrate Dudley’s life, and honor his memory with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Church Red Lick 3601 N FM 2148, Texarkana, TX 75503.