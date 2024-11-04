Sponsor

Edith Lorraine Cowley, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones at Hospice of Texarkana.

Edith was born on September 16, 1932, in Texarkana, TX to her parents, Leonard and Florence McCaskill. She was a Radiation Technician at Wadley Regional Medical Center, where she ultimately retired from. She was a quick witted and fiercely outgoing woman, who loved to tell stories, spend time with her loved ones, and bake her famous sourdough bread for her community. She was always the life of the party, making others laugh with her southern charm and funny one-liners. She often spoke of her uncle, James Milton White, who died in a submarine accident on the USS Tang in 1944. She loved reading stories about the USS Tang. She was a Christian by faith and a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, WL McCaskill; son-in-law, Steve Stafford; grandson, Jason Cowley; and her great-grandson, Taylor Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Cowley, Sr. of Texarkana, AR; her seven children, Debbie Stafford of Louisville, KY, Jimmy (C.J) McLean of Hope, AR, Glenn Cowley, Jr. (Joy) of Fouke, AR, Paul McLean of Richmond, VA, Philip McLean of Dale City, VA, Diann (Bob) Evans of Catlett, VA, James Cowley (Sheri) of Galax, VA; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer Wooten (Dustin), Jonathan McLean, Josh McLean (Sara), Candace Hensley, Nicole Stafford, Natalie Stafford (Tom), Amanda Thrasher (Scott), Christopher Smith, April Smith (Gary), Justin Cowley (Delana), Courtney Grant (Bob), Nathan Cowley (Amanda), Micah Cowley (Karly), Noah Cowley; twenty three great grand-children, Colby Wooten, Haley Wooten, Bentley McLean, Dakoda McLean, Ryker Smith, Kyler Tucker, J.C. Capps, Michael Capps, Erika Johnson, Rayden Johnson (Emily), Tristen Thrasher, Breanna McCarley, Colton Cowley, Ariana Cowley, Scarlett Cowley, Calyssa Cowley, Elayna Cowley, Barrett Cowley, Garrett Cowley, Tyler Smith, Sadie James Grant, Isaac Grant, and Camden Cowley; two sisters-in-law, Novell Allen of Austin, TX, and Muriel McCaskill of Texarkana, AR.

Funeral services will be held on November 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

And as she always said, “I’ll holler at you later!”